Pickin’ for Styx at Meadowgreen Park

Many of central and eastern Kentucky’s bluegrass favorites will come together this Saturday, November 2, at Meadowgreen Appalachian Music Park at Pickin’ for Styx, a benefit for beloved bluegrass superfan Allen “Styx” Hicks. Known throughout Kentucky and beyond for his front-row presence and concert photography and videos, Hicks has been fighting adenocarcinoma over the past year, and the folks at Meadowgreen have planned a full day of music to raise money for his medical expenses

Music will begin at 2:00 p.m., and will include performances by the West Liberty Mountain Boys, Billie Renee & Cumberland Gap, the Meadowgreen Trio, the McLain Family, Hammertowne, and the Rickey Wasson Band. An auction will also be held and the concession stand will be open. All proceeds from the event will go directly to Styx.

While Styx has had a rough few months, spending a good portion of 2024 in the hospital, he told me this week that things are looking up for him. His cancer hasn’t spread since August, and he’s not currently experiencing any symptoms. He will be able to start chemotherapy in the next month or so, and enjoyed last weekend’s Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out concert that opened Meadowgreen’s 2024-25 season.

Rickey Wasson, owner of Meadowgreen Park, would love to help out Styx as much as possible. “Styx has been a great supporter of bluegrass music, and now we have a chance to give back some love to him at this time of need,” he said. “Please join us at Meadowgreen Appalachian Music Park on November 2 to help him out.”

Tickets for Pickin’ for Styx are $20, can be purchased online, and will be available at the door. Meadowgreen is also accepting donations from anyone who can’t attend and would still like to contribute.

Meadowgreen Appalachian Music Park is located in Clay City, KY. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to make a donation, please visit their web site.