Pickin’ For Patton benefit June 26 in Georgia

Ever since banjo player Patton Wages of Volume Five suffered a stroke back in February, the bluegrass community has been sending well wishes and prayers in his direction. Fortunately, his dad, who was with him at the time, was able to summon medical attention very quickly, and while he has a long road ahead of him, Patton’s doctors says he can hope for a full recovery.

Many people have contributed to a GoFundMe campaign to help with rehab expenses, which are substantial, and today we learn that Acoustic Cellar Guitars where Patton was teaching, has organized a star-studded benefit concert for later this summer.

Billed as Pickin’ For Patton, the one day outdoor festival will be held on June 26 in Hiawassee, GA at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds. Already signed on to perform are Volume Five, Alan Bibey, Shawn Lane, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Last Call with Brian & Maggie Stephens, Shannon Slaughter, The Amanda Cook Band, The Dave Adkins Band, and Backline. More are expected to be added as June draws near.

In addition to live music, Pickin’ For Patton will include two Martin guitar raffles, a vintage banjo raffle, a cake sale, and a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds from admission fees and these raffles will be donated to Patton’s medical fund.

This update on his condition was shared earlier today.

“Patton is currently in in-house rehab at Robert C Peace in Greenville, SC. He is still paralyzed on his left side, can’t see from his left eye, and can’t feel the left side of his tongue or mouth. His headaches seem to be better some days, and he seems to be able to get a little more comfortable when trying to rest. His mind is as sharp as ever, but Patton does think his thought process is a little bit slower than it was before the stroke.

Patton will be in rehab for several more weeks. Robert C Peace is training his Dad on the care he will need when he goes home which will include a live in nurse according to his Dad yesterday. We believe in miracles and we pray everyday for Patton to make a complete recovery!”

Details are still in flux for the festival, but organizers are hoping that people will save the date and plan to come out for a fun day of great bluegrass, and help out one of our own, one of the friendliest and most lovable people in our business.