Pickin’ For Patton – all day music on June 26 for Patton Wages

Tomorrow, June 26, is the day. Bluegrass artists and fans will get together in Hiawassee, GA at Pickin’ For Patton to enjoy music and raise money for the continuing rehabilitation costs of Patton Wages. The beloved music teacher and Volume Five banjo picker suffered a debilitating stroke back in February.

Given his relative youth, and the fact that his dad was with him when symptoms first displayed and got medical assistance right away, Patton is making a remarkable recovery. Both he and his medical team are hopeful of a return to full physical capability. But he is living in a full-time rehab facility, and even with insurance, those cost are substantial.

All proceeds from tomorrow’s one day festival will go to Wages’ medical fund. Two stages of live entertainment are on tap, both indoor and outdoor, with music from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds in Hiawassee. Jamming is encouraged, and food and drinks will be available on site.

Performers include Volume Five, Alan Bibey, Shawn Lane, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Last Call with Brian & Maggie Stephens, Shannon Slaughter, Amanda Cook Band, Dave Adkins Band, Backline, and several others. Tickets at the gate are $35, with a number of raffles to be conducted during the event.

A full day of fun is certain, with all monies raised going for a true bluegrass brother. Patton is expected to attend, though it may be difficult for him to interact with everyone who wants to wish him well. Organizers are bringing a comfortable recliner to set right up front so he can enjoy the show.

If you aren’t able to attend, but want to support this effort, you can still contribute to the GoFundMe campaign online.