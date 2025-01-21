Pickin’ for a Purpose raises $19K for hurricane relief

The Grascals at Pickin’ For A Purpose (1/18/25) – photo © Laura Tate Photography

What a wonderful day of fellowship and music Saturday at Pickin’ for a Purpose in Afton, TN!

Bands who donated their time and talents to raise money for hurricane relief in Greene County, TN were Ashleigh Graham & Appalachian Highway, Tennessee Borderline, Red Camel Collective, The Grascals, Lonesome River Band, and No Joke Jimmy’s (Jamie Johnson, Josh Williams, Mike Cleveland, Kyle Perkins, Jason Davis, and Brandon Rickman).

Promoters Ronnie and Tara Crum put their all into anything they do. They’re known for their huge hearts and selfless charity work alongside their friends and helpers Tonya and David Tackett, Robert “Sleepy” Porter, Roger Shelton, Mr. Emmons, Gary York, and many others. With charity events like CamFest, Orange Army, Mandolin Farm, Skinnyfest, and Rudyfest, these hard working people have truly made a huge impact in helping our bluegrass family over the years.

Mark Ramsey, known from the popular show Moonshiners, came to MC the event, and little did we know, he can sing! The Grascals invited him up on stage to sing Lefty Flynn.

I asked Mark and Ronnie about how they came to know each other, and just like anyone else who has been bitten by the bluegrass bug, it was meant to be. They had met at the Dumplin Valley Festival years ago and have been friends ever since.

Quoting Tara Crum with regard to Mark Ramsey, “Mark is…. well he’s Mark! Just like the rest of us, with the most giving heart.” Ronnie asked Mark to MC this show and without hesitation Mark said, “You dang right I can!”

In between bands, there was a live auction for home made cakes and pies, raffle tickets were sold for a 50/50 drawing, and the final count on funds raised is $19,000, which was donated to AIDNET of Greene County. Donations are still being accepted online.

I am so honored to now know these fine folks, and have the opportunity to help with more charity events in the future.