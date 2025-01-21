Pickin’ for a Purpose raises $19K for hurricane relief

Posted on by Laura Ridge

The Grascals at Pickin’ For A Purpose (1/18/25) – photo © Laura Tate Photography

What a wonderful day of fellowship and music Saturday at Pickin’ for a Purpose in Afton, TN!

Bands who donated their time and talents to raise money for hurricane relief in Greene County, TN were Ashleigh Graham & Appalachian Highway, Tennessee Borderline, Red Camel Collective, The Grascals, Lonesome River Band, and No Joke Jimmy’s (Jamie Johnson, Josh Williams, Mike Cleveland, Kyle Perkins, Jason Davis, and Brandon Rickman).

Promoters Ronnie and Tara Crum put their all into anything they do. They’re known for their huge hearts and selfless charity work alongside their friends and helpers Tonya and David Tackett, Robert “Sleepy” Porter, Roger Shelton, Mr. Emmons, Gary York, and many others. With charity events like CamFest, Orange Army, Mandolin Farm, Skinnyfest, and Rudyfest, these hard working people have truly made a huge impact in helping our bluegrass family over the years.

Mark Ramsey, known from the popular show Moonshiners, came to MC the event, and little did we know, he can sing! The Grascals invited him up on stage to sing Lefty Flynn.

I asked Mark and Ronnie about how they came to know each other, and just like anyone else who has been bitten by the bluegrass bug, it was meant to be. They had met at the Dumplin Valley Festival years ago and have been friends ever since.

Quoting Tara Crum with regard to Mark Ramsey, “Mark is…. well he’s Mark! Just like the rest of us, with the most giving heart.” Ronnie asked Mark to MC this show and without hesitation Mark said, “You dang right I can!”

In between bands, there was a live auction for home made cakes and pies, raffle tickets were sold for a 50/50 drawing, and the final count on funds raised is $19,000, which was donated to AIDNET of Greene County. Donations are still being accepted online.

I am so honored to now know these fine folks, and have the opportunity to help with more charity events in the future.

Representatives from AIDNET of Greene County at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Silent auction for baked goods at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Tony Mabe chats backstage at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Ashleigh Graham at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Mike Mitchell withAshleigh Graham at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Red Camel Collective at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Tara Crum, Sally Clark, Mark Ramsey, and Ronnie Crum at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Red Camel Collective at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Kristin Scott Benson with The Grascals at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Tennessee Borderline at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Red Camel Collective at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Ronnie Crum enjoying the show at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
The Grascals at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Mark Ramsey with The Grascals at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
John Bryan and Kristin Scott Benson with The Grascals at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Tara and Ronnie Crum at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Orange Army represents at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Ashleigh Graham at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Scott Patrick with Ashleigh Graham at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Ethan Handy with Ashleigh Graham at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Ashleigh Graham at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Jerry McMillan with Ashleigh Graham at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Scott Patrick and Ethan Handy Ashleigh Graham at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Tennessee Borderline at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Mianture stills for sale at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Tennessee Borderline at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Floyd Bailey with Tennessee Borderline at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Andy Fancher with Tennessee Borderline at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Brett Powers with Tennessee Borderline at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Tennessee Borderline at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Tennessee Borderline at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Teresa Bailey with Tennessee Borderline at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Tennessee Borderline at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Johnathan Dillon with Red Camel Collective at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Heather Berry Mabe with Red Camel Collective at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Tony Mabe with Red Camel Collective at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Mark Ramsey with your photographer at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Johnathan Dillon with Red Camel Collective at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Heather Berry Mabe with Red Camel Collective at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Curt Love and Johnathan Dillon with Red Camel Collective at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Curt Love with Red Camel Collective at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
MC Mark Ramsey at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
MC Mark Ramsey at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
The Grascals at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Jamie Johnson with The Grascals at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Mark Ramsey sings with The Grascals at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Kristin Scott Benson with The Grascals at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Enjoying The Grascals at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
The Grascals at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Tonya and David Tackett selling raffle tickets at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Sleepy, David Tackett, and Ronnie Crum at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Backstage at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lonesome River Band at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Sammy Shelor with Lonesome River Band at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lonesome River Band at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Jesse Smathers with Lonesome River Band at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Sammy Shelor with Lonesome River Band at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lonesome River Band at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Jesse Smathers with Lonesome River Band at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Mike Hartgrove with Lonesome River Band at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Kameron Keller with Lonesome River Band at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Adam Miller with Lonesome River Band at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Sammy Shelor with Lonesome River Band at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lonesome River Band at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
50/50 drawing at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography
No Joke Jimmy's at Pickin' For A Purpose (1/18/25) - photo © Laura Tate Photography

