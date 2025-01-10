Pickin’ For A Purpose benefit show postponed until January 18

The big Pickin’ For A Purpose concert, scheduled for tomorrow night (January 11) to provide funding for hurricane disaster relief in Greene County, TN, has been rescheduled, postponed for one week because of the snow and ice storm bearing down on the region.

We have spoken with the concert promoter, who says that they have been able to retain the location at the Chuckey-Doak High School auditorium in Afton, TN for the 18th, and all but one of the booked bands are also able to perform next week.

Scheduled to appear are Blue Highway, Lonesome River Band, Tennessee Borderline, Red Camel Collective, and No Joke Jimmy’s. Springfield Exit, originally booked for tomorrow night, can’t make it next Saturday, but The Grascals are scheduled in their place.

Rather than an admission fee, attendees are requested to simply make a donation upon entry of whatever they can afford. Proceeds will go to AIDNET of Greene County, who are providing assistance with cleanup and rebuilding in east Tennessee from a base in Greeneville following the devastation that followed Hurricane Helene in September.

This is a rare opportunity to see so many fine bluegrass entertainers in one space during the winter months, while also helping out neighbors who suffered loss during the flooding.

Food and beverages will be available on site, along with auctions throughout the day, with those proceeds again going to hurricane relief efforts. Mark Ramsey of the Moonshiners television program will serve as MC.

AIDNET of Greene County can also accept direct donations online, and has an online form where homeowners can apply for help with their personal recovery needs.

Additional details about Pickin’ For A Purpose, now on January 18, can be obtained by calling or texting 423-823-1808.