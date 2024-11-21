Pickin’ For A Purpose benefit show in January

Bluegrass lovers in east Tennessee will have the chance to enjoy a terrific bluegrass concert early next year, while also helping provide funding for hurricane disaster relief in Greene County, at Pickin’ For A Purpose, a one day festival event on January 11.

Top acts like Blue Highway and Lonesome River Band are on the bill for this special benefit show, with all proceeds being donated to AIDNET of Greene County, who are providing assistance with cleanup and rebuilding from a base in Greeneville, TN.

The show starts at noon in the Chuckey-Doak High School auditorium in Afton, TN, with additional performances by Springfield Exit, Tennessee Borderline, Red Camel Collective, and No Joke Jimmy’s. Rather than an admission fee, attendees are requested to simply make a donation upon entry of whatever they can afford.

Food and beverages will be available on site, along with auctions throughout the day, with those proceeds again going to Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Mark Ramsey of the Moonshiners television program will serve as MC.

AIDNET of Greene County can accept direct donations online, and also has an online form where homeowners can apply for help with their personal recovery needs.

Additional details about Pickin’ For A Purpose on January 11 can be obtained by calling or texting 423-823-1808.