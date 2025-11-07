Pick Like A Girl with Alison Brown comes to SiriusXM

SiriusXM satellite radio’s Bluegrass Junction channel has announced the addition of a new weekly program.

Pick Like A Girl, hosted by Grammy-winning banjoist, producer, and label head Alison Brown, will air three times each week, offering an hour of music and commentary about the many contributions female artists have made to our music. And she should know. Alison has close to 50 years as a performer, touring and recording artist, and songwriter on top of her success on the business side of the industry.

The show will highlight both new and vintage recordings, with special attention given to up and comers in the field.

SiriusXM subscribers can catch Pick Like A Girl on Tuesday’s at noon eastern, rebroadcast on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. (EST) and again on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. (EST).

Using the SiriusXM app, you can listen to this, or any other program, on demand.

Be sure to tune in and hear the muliebral music, and what Alison has to say about it.