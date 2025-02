Patricia Eaves has shared these photos and videos from the Buck White Memorial at the Grand Ole Opry at the end of January. There were performances in remembrance from Marty Stuart, Vince Gill, The Isaacs, and Buck’s extended family, including Ricky Skaggs, the White sisters, and many others.

It looks to have been a very joyful celebration, and great many folks came to enjoy the music and remember Buck.

Thanks Patricia!