Photos of Frank Wakefield’s tombstone

John Lawless

We have shared a couple of memorials since the passing of mandolin legend Frank Wakefield in the spring of 2024, but until now had not seen the lovely memorial that is placed at his grave site.

Many thanks to photographer Ed Burke for these two images of Frank’s plot at Greenridge Cemetery in Saratoga Springs, NY. Wakefield lived there in the city for many years prior to his death.

It’s very nice to see that anyone visiting the cemetery will get a quick lesson on the importance of this stellar artist to bluegrass music.

Rest easy, Frank.

