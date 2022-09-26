Photos from Walnut Valley Festival 2022

Posted on by John Lawless

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS

Many thanks to Rex Flottman, Media Director for the Walnut Valley Festival, for sharing these photos from their 2022 event – the 50th! – earlier this month in Winfield, KS.

They show all the sights to be seen in Winfield each year. Many folks know of the prestige that attaches to the various instrumental competitions that occur at Walnut Valley, but may not understand that a full-fledged festival of bluegrass and other roots acoustic music is happening at the same time.

Put this one on your bucket list.

  • We Banjo 3 at the 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • Tim O'Brien at the 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • Dan Crary at the 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • Chapmans stage at the 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • Chapmans stage at the 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • Chris Jones at the 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • Béla Fleck's My Bluegrass Heart at the 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS
  • Béla Fleck's My Bluegrass Heart at the 2022 Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, KS

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today