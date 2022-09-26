Photos from Walnut Valley Festival 2022

Many thanks to Rex Flottman, Media Director for the Walnut Valley Festival, for sharing these photos from their 2022 event – the 50th! – earlier this month in Winfield, KS.

They show all the sights to be seen in Winfield each year. Many folks know of the prestige that attaches to the various instrumental competitions that occur at Walnut Valley, but may not understand that a full-fledged festival of bluegrass and other roots acoustic music is happening at the same time.

Put this one on your bucket list.