Photos from the weekend at Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival

The 20th annual Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival has drawn to a close. I think every person in attendance had a great experience – including audience members, volunteers, and band members. Robyn Wines had every base covered and there were few, if any, issues.

Mike Andes, Chris Sexton, Jacob Flick, and Willie Wines all held down the MC slot. All did an excellent job. The sound was handled by Jay Andrews of Acoustic Sound Waves. The pavilion at Glen Maury Park is a tough room to manage sound in, but Jay made it sound right! The volunteer crew manned shuttles, sold merchandise, sold raffle tickets and 50-50 tickets, directed traffic, and did whatever else needed doing.

A local band, Blue Ridge Thunder, opened the Friday show. They provided lots of bluegrass standards.

Lorraine Jordan then brought Carolina Road to the stage who have been a crowd favorite for numbers of years. Lorraine is known as the “Lady of Tradition.” Her forte is original music that takes the audience to the early days of bluegrass music.

Chosen Road is a bluegrass gospel band that is true to their calling. They give a crowd original gospel tunes and old fashioned hymns.

Junior Sisk was up next. Little can be said about Junior’s music that has not already been said. The addition of Heather and Tony Mabe has given another dimension to his performances. See this band if they are in your area.

Nothin’ Fancy closed out the day as only they can – especially in their own venue.

Saturday brought another high energy local band to the show, New Standard Bluegrass, who played old standards that everyone recognizes.

Bandana Rhythm was founded by Little Roy and Lizzie alum, Nathan Stewart, and his wife, Rachel. They do original music and some old time mountain music. Nathan lights a fire with his clawhammer banjo.

Kenny and Amanda Smith have a catalog of original music that is rarely equaled and they brought some familiar faces to Buena Vista. Trent Callicut and Cory Piatt are band alums that do not travel much right now.

Fast Track did an overnight drive from Eufaula, Oklahoma to do the show. That’s the story of the traveling musician’s life. They have amassed a collection of “their own music.” They are a well-seasoned group that give full measure at every show.

Nothin’ Fancy closed out the weekend with gusto. It was fiddle player, Chris Sexton’s, birthday weekend and it was well celebrated!

Mike Andes announced that the park is going to add a bunch of new camping hookups before next year’s festival. This news was welcomed by everyone in attendance.

Put the Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival on your list. It is a fun one!

Headin’ for Raleigh, North Carolina and the IBMA World of Bluegrass.

Support your local music venues.