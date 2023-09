Authentic Unlimited at the 2023 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival – photo © Roger Black

Once again, Roger Black has shared some photos he took, this time at the 2023 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival in Russell Springs, KY. It’s always held on the third weekend in August, and this year marked the 19th annual occasion.

Music is played Friday night and all day Saturday, with military veterans and active military admitted free on Friday.

Thanks Roger!