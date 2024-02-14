Photos from the Jim and Marianne Robeson benefit concert

Grand finale at the Jim and Marianne Robeson benefit concert (2/11/24) – photo © Jeromie Stephenson

Jeromie Stephens made it out to the benefit concert in Rockville, MD over the weekend in support of Jim and Marianne Robeson. Several DC-area bluegrass and folk artists performed for the benefit of Marianne, who is enduring serious health problems, to the degree that Jim, a highly respected recording engineer, has stopped working to be her principal caregiver.

In addition to these terrific photos, mostly from backstage, he shared this brief report:

“It was a wonderful concert. The whole audience wore masks voluntarily. Marianne was sitting there in the back of the hall, and no one wanted to risk making her sicker. Dede Wyland and Big Howdy opened the evening, the Seldom Scene closed it – at the very end Bill Starks led all the musicians who’d fit on the stage, and the audience, through Lean on Me. There likely wasn’t a dry eye in the room.”

You can read more about Jim and Marianne Robeson in our story from last week. A GoFundMe campaign has been established to assist with their medical and living expenses.