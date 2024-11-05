Photos from the Hall of Fame Halloween Party

East Nash Grass at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (11/1/24) – photo © AP Imagery

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, KY hosted a Halloween concert this past Friday (November 1), featuring performances by The Lowland Ramblers and East Nash Grass. Of course, they were all dressed up for the occasion.

Many thanks to Erin Rouse at the Museum for sending us some photos from Friday night. Looks like a big time.

We’ll refrain from guessing what everyone has dressed up as for Halloween here, or what particular irony is intended to be attached. Go ahead and presume as you will.