Photos from the Elmer Burchett benefit concert

Shayne Bartley, Junior Sisk, Elmer Burchett, (unknown) at Elmer’s Benefit concert – photo © Roger Black

Friday night, February 23, saw a number of bluegrass music stars, family and friends come together in the Farmers Market in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky. The event was a fundraiser to help out a friend and a former band mate, Elmer Burchett. Elmer has been battling cancer and just finished his last round of chemotherapy.

Those on hand included Junior Sisk, Gary Brewer, Junior Williams, Jake Vanover, Randy Barnes, and a host of other musicians, friends, and family. Elmer played the banjo with a number of groups that performed at the event.

Spanning an extensive career Elmer has played with a number of great bands including Santa Cruz, Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers, Don Rigsby, and more recently with Sturgill Simpson. He seemed to be doing pretty well, but he still has a ways to go.

Those in a position to do so can contribute to his medical expenses via Venmo (@banjoman65).

We hope you will keep him in your prayers.