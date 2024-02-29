Photos from the Elmer Burchett benefit concert

Posted on by Roger Black

Shayne Bartley, Junior Sisk, Elmer Burchett, (unknown) at Elmer’s Benefit concert – photo © Roger Black

Friday night, February 23, saw a number of bluegrass music stars, family and friends come together in the Farmers Market in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky. The event was a fundraiser to help out a friend and a former band mate, Elmer Burchett. Elmer has been battling cancer and just finished his last round of chemotherapy.

Those on hand included Junior Sisk, Gary Brewer, Junior Williams, Jake Vanover, Randy Barnes, and a host of other musicians, friends, and family. Elmer played the banjo with a number of groups that performed at the event.

Spanning an extensive career Elmer has played with a number of great bands including Santa Cruz, Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers, Don Rigsby, and more recently with Sturgill Simpson.  He seemed to be doing pretty well, but he still has a ways to go.

Those in a position to do so can contribute to his medical expenses via Venmo (@banjoman65).

We hope you will keep him in your prayers. 

Elmer Burchett at his Benefit concert (2/23/24) - photo © Roger Black
Elmer Burchett Cancer Benefit concert (2/23/24) - photo © Roger Black
Elmer Burchett Cancer Benefit concert (2/23/24) - photo © Roger Black
Jake Vanover at Elmer Burchett Cancer Benefit concert (2/23/24) - photo © Roger Black
Shayne Braley, Junior Sisk, Elmer Burchett (unknown) at Elmer's Benefit concert (2/23/24) - photo © Roger Black
Elmer Burchett Cancer Benefit concert (2/23/24) - photo © Roger Black
Mason Brewer, Gary Brewer, Randy Barnes, and Elmer Burchett at Elmer's Cancer Benefit concert (2/23/24) - photo © Roger Black

Roger D. Black has decades of experience as a photographer capturing the special moments that enrich people's lives. Whether behind the camera or behind the MC microphone at some of the Southeast's and Midwest's most notable and memorable bluegrass festivals, Roger loves to showcase the talents, beauty, and traditions of the people who love the American art form that is bluegrass music.

