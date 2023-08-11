Photos from the 87th Galax Old Fiddlers Convention Youth Competition

Pelle Hello and Shepherd Riley at the 2023 Old Fiddlers Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock

G. Nicholas Hancock attended the Galax Old Fiddlers Convention Youth Competition this past Monday and photographed nearly all 138 contestants on stage and elsewhere. Here are a few of the images he recorded.

On a related note…

We have learned that an accident has occurred at Felts Park during the Fiddlers Convention today. Galax police have released this statement.

Crash investigation – Galax Police are currently investigating a motor vehicle crash which occurred inside Felt’s Park during the 87th Fiddler’s Convention. At approximately 3:55 p.m. Twin County 911 received a call of a bus crash with multiple injuries. A shuttle bus carrying passengers struck a vehicle while entering the front gate to the park. The bus then ran over an embankment striking three parked vehicles. The driver of the bus and one passenger were transported to Twin County Regional Hospital and transferred to North Carolina Baptist Hospital by air transport. A second passenger on the bus was also transported to Twin County Regional Hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing but it’s believed the driver of the bus had a medical emergency prior to the crash. Galax Grayson EMS and Galax Fire responded to the scene.