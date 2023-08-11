Photos from the 87th Galax Old Fiddlers Convention Youth Competition

Posted on by Nicholas Hancock

Pelle Hello and Shepherd Riley at the 2023 Old Fiddlers Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock

G. Nicholas Hancock attended the Galax Old Fiddlers Convention Youth Competition this past Monday and photographed nearly all 138 contestants on stage and elsewhere. Here are a few of the images he recorded.

Tricia Eaves and JonPaul Sepulveda at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Tricia Eaves and JonPaul Sepulveda at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
The Brothers Five - Youth Band winners at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
The Brothers Five at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Tae Childress at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Shepherd Riley at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Sawyer Smith at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Presley Barker singing the National Anthem at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Pelle Hello and Shepherd Riley at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Oscar Caudell at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
One of 15 youth bands at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Old-Time Rowdies at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Ola Moeckel at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Molly Wilkerson at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Maxwell Brown at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Margo MacSweeney at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Mandolin finalists at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Liam Lindblom at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Judah Davis at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Hollace Oakes at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Guitar finalists at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Everly Pearl Davis at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Eliot King at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Eliot King and Pammy Davis Lassiter at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Denim & Plaid at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Dale Morris, MC at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Croft Wilson at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Contestants waiting to go on stage at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Clawhammer Banjo finalists at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Cheyenne Granthaml at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Callie Hall at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Bluegrass Fiddle finalists at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Bluegrass Banjo finalists at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
Ayden and Blane Young at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock
An autographed banjo at the 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers - photo © G Nicholas Hancock

 

On a related note…

We have learned that an accident has occurred at Felts Park during the Fiddlers Convention today. Galax police have released this statement.

Crash investigation – Galax Police are currently investigating a motor vehicle crash which occurred inside Felt’s Park during the 87th Fiddler’s Convention. At approximately 3:55 p.m. Twin County 911 received a call of a bus crash with multiple injuries. A shuttle bus carrying passengers struck a vehicle while entering the front gate to the park. The bus then ran over an embankment striking three parked vehicles. The driver of the bus and one passenger were transported to Twin County Regional Hospital and transferred to North Carolina Baptist Hospital by air transport. A second passenger on the bus was also transported to Twin County Regional Hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing but it’s believed the driver of the bus had a medical emergency prior to the crash. Galax Grayson EMS and Galax Fire responded to the scene.

