Photos from the 50th Anniversary Ralph Stanley Festival – Day 1

C.J. Lewandowski of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys at the 50th Hills of Home Festival – photo by Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens spent this past weekend at the 50th Anniversary Hills of Home Festival in Coeburn, VA, more commonly called the Ralph Stanley Festival as it was started by the good Doctor five decades ago.

He has sent us images from each of the four days, and we will be sharing them throughout the week. Here are the ones he captured on Thursday, May 26.

  • Coeburn, VA festival signage at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Garry Ollis, pushes his bass up the steep stage ramp at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Jasper Lorentzen, Po' Ramblin' Boy at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - by Jeromie Stephens
  • Po' Ramblin Boy, CJ Lewandowski, before going on. 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • David Gartland, Director of Marketing and Artist Relations for Blueridge guitars inspects an instrument. 50thDr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - by Jeromie Stephens
  • Po' Ramblin' Boys, Laura Orshaw (fiddle), Josh Rinkel (guitar) and Jasper Lorantzen (bass) at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Gary Brewer (L), Mason Brewer (Center) and Wayne Brewer (R), The Kentucky Ramblers at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Hands, guitar and bracelet. Gary Brewer of the Kentucky Ramblers at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Mason Brewer taking a leap off stage right as the Kentucky Ramblers carry the tune at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Wayne Brewer, Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Garry Ollis talking about his beaver hat he found on a fence post 40 years ago at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Tim White, bandleader, Troublesome Hollow at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Donny Ollis, guitar player for Tim White and Troublesome Hollow at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Garry Ollis, bass player for Tim White and Troublesome Hollow at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Randall Hibbits, bass player for Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Kazoo band. Gary Brewer plays into Tim White's ear, Troublesome Hollow band at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Wayne Brewer (L) and Tim White (R). In the background is Donny Ollis of Troublesome Hollow.
  • Mason Brewer's hands, mandolin player for Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Ralph Stanley II warms up before the Clinch Mountain Boys play their first set at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • John Bryan (L) and Adams Haynes (R), The Grascals, 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Danny Davis and Chris Davis discuss their 1951 D-18. 50thDr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens.
  • Adam Haynes, fiddle player the Grascals. 50thDr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Brian Aldridge (L) and Ron Thomason (R), The Dry Branch Fire Squad. 50thDr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Nathan Stanley and Ralph Stanley II play together onstage for the first time in 6 years. 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Po' Ramblin' Boys fiddle player, Laura Orshaw at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Kristin Scott Benson, banjo player for the Grascals at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Gibson Davis, son of Chris Davis, waiting to go on with the Grascals at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Dry Branch Fire Squad on the Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home stage, Coeburn, VA. 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Jasper Lorantzen, Po' Ramblin' Boy at the 50th Dr. Ralph Stanley Hills of Home Memorial Day Bluegrass festival. Coeburn, VA. Thursday May 26th, 2022 - photo by Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens has been photographing bluegrass musicians for a little over 30 years. In keeping with the photo-reportage styles of Jim Marshall, Carl Fleischauer and Les Leverett, he shoots in black and white and tries to always stay in close to his subjects. He was first published by FRETS! Magazine in 1986, his junior year of high school. He's illustrated articles for Bluegrass Unlimited, Rolling Stone, Guitar Player, The Washington Post, The Nashville Tennessean and Fretboard Journal. Additionally his photos have been used in CD packages for musicians like Tony Rice, Danny Gatton and Lou Pallo. Jeromie lives in Fredericksburg, VA with his wife, April and youngest son, JJ. You are likely to see JJ with his Dad taking photos at festivals.

