Bronwyn Keith-Hynes at the Carrboro Bluegrass Festival (5/24/25) – photo © Becky Johnson

The Carborro Bluegrass Festival was held on May 24 at The Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, NC. Music was offered outdoors out behind the restaurant, which they call “the back yard,” and inside in their Back Room.

Becky Johnson, aka Mrs. Bluegrass, was there, and captured these photos of the outdoor stage, and some behind-the-scenes activity.

Thanks Becky!