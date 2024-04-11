Photos from the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival

Russell Moore at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival – photo © Brad Holbrooks

Edgar Loudermilk shared a wealth of photos from his Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival, held earlier this month in Georgia. They were taken by Brad Holbrooks of Brad’s Pix.

Terri Grannis, who helps with production and promotion, tells us that they were all very pleased to see people come out and support the expanded offerings this year.

“We’re very proud about expanding from a one-day festival last year to three days this year. Our Friday headliner was the award-winning Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out (with a stellar performance). In addition, the Edgar Loudermilk Band, Backline, Wilder Flower, and a group of young players, Creekwater Collective, entertained the audience. Saturday featured Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, Shannon Slaughter, Edgar Loudermilk Band, Catahoula Drive, and Creekwater Collective. Our Sunday show is an ‘all gospel’ show with headliners The Little Roy & Lizzie Show. Also performing the gospel good stuff was the Edgar Loudermilk Band, Tugalo Holler, Catahoula Drive, and Mountain Bridge Band.

We’re excited with the interest and support from the region’s business community—we’ve had fantastic sponsorship commitment, including Swift Enterprises as our Title Sponsor, in addition to our Platinum Sponsor, Gus Arrendale & Springer Mountain Farms.”