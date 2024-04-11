Photos from the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival

Russell Moore at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival – photo © Brad Holbrooks

Edgar Loudermilk shared a wealth of photos from his Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival, held earlier this month in Georgia. They were taken by Brad Holbrooks of Brad’s Pix.

Terri Grannis, who helps with production and promotion, tells us that they were all very pleased to see people come out and support the expanded offerings this year.

“We’re very proud about expanding from a one-day festival last year to three days this year. Our Friday headliner was the award-winning Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out (with a stellar performance). In addition, the Edgar Loudermilk Band, Backline, Wilder Flower, and a group of young players, Creekwater Collective, entertained the audience. Saturday featured Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, Shannon Slaughter, Edgar Loudermilk Band, Catahoula Drive, and Creekwater Collective. Our Sunday show is an ‘all gospel’ show with headliners The Little Roy & Lizzie Show. Also performing the gospel good stuff was the Edgar Loudermilk Band, Tugalo Holler, Catahoula Drive, and Mountain Bridge Band.

We’re excited with the interest and support from the region’s business community—we’ve had fantastic sponsorship commitment, including Swift Enterprises as our Title Sponsor, in addition to our Platinum Sponsor, Gus Arrendale & Springer Mountain Farms.”

2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Edgar Loudermilk welcomes everyone to the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Ayden Chappell with Creekwater Collective at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Creekwater Collective at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Creekwater Collective at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Creekwater Collective at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Lilly Anne Svrlinga with Creekwater Collective at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Jud Stone and Lilly Anne Svrlinga with Creekwater Collective at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Lilly Anne Svrlinga with Creekwater Collective at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Creekwater Collective at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
JonPaul Sepulveda with Creekwater Collective at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Danielle Yother with Wilder Flower at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Wilder Flower at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Danielle Yother with Wilder Flower at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Danielle Yother with Wilder Flower at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Wilder Flower at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Wilder Flower at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Backline at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
David Heavener with Backline at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
David Heavener and Chris Williamson with Backline at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Alex Hampton with Backline at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Chris Williamson with Backline at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Backline at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Russell Moore with IIIrd Tyme Out at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Keith McKinnon and Russell Moore with IIIrd Tyme Out at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Jake Goforth with the Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Anthony Howell with the Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Zack Autry with the Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Jake Goforth and Zack Autrywith the Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Edgar Loudermilk at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Zack Autry with the Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Anthony Howell and Jake Goforth with the Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Creekwater Collective at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Lilly Anne Svrlinga with Creekwater Collective at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
JonPaul Sepulveda with Creekwater Collective at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Jud Stone and Lilly Anne Svrlinga with Creekwater Collective at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Lilly Anne Svrlinga with Creekwater Collective at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Ayden Chappell with Creekwater Collective at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
JonPaul Sepulveda with Creekwater Collective at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Creekwater Collective at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Jamey Alwell and Dennis Stewart with Catahoula Drive at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Devon Avery and Tres Nugent with Catahoula Drive at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Catahoula Drive at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Catahoula Drive at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Dean Phillips with Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
T.J. Lundy with Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Ronald Inscore with Shannon Slaughter at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Shannon Slaughter at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Ronald Inscore, Cliff Bailey, and Shannon Slaughter at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Trevor Watson with Shannon Slaughter at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Trevor Watson with Shannon Slaughter at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Shannon Slaughter at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Creekwater Collective at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Catahoula Drive at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Shannon Slaughter at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Shannon Slaughter at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks
2024 Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival - photo © Brad Holbrooks

