Lil Smokies at the 2024 Tico Time Bluegrass Festival

The good folks with the Tico Time Bluegrass Festival in Colorado have shared a selection of photos from their 2024 event, held along the Animas River just outside of Durango in mid-May. It features artists more in the jamgrass and alt-bluegrass styles, and offers all sorts of amenities like riverside camping, a swimming beach, a variety of craft, food, and drink vendors, as well as multiple stages.