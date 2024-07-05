Photos from the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival

Hammertowne at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival – photo © Roger Black

The weekend of June 20-22 brought the ringing of banjos to the hills of eastern Kentucky as the Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival brought bluegrass music to life near the small town of Tyner. I was able to attend on Friday night to watch great bands such as The Lonesome River Band, Hammertowne, Blue Note, Kaintuck, and Finley Murphy & the Gospel Express, as they came to pay tribute the man known as Stringbean, aka Dave Akeman.

Thursday night and Saturday night were also filled with performances by acts like Jeff Parker & Company, Larry Sparks & the Lonesome Ramblers,https://www.stringbeanpark.com and 12 other great bands.