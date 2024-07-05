Photos from the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival

Posted on by Roger Black

Hammertowne at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival – photo © Roger Black

The weekend of June 20-22 brought the ringing of banjos to the hills of eastern Kentucky as the Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival brought bluegrass music to life near the small town of Tyner.  I was able to attend on Friday night to watch great bands such as The Lonesome River Band, Hammertowne, Blue Note, Kaintuck, and Finley Murphy & the Gospel Express, as they came to pay tribute the man known as Stringbean, aka Dave Akeman.

Thursday night and Saturday night were also filled with performances by acts like Jeff Parker & Company, Larry Sparks & the Lonesome Ramblers,https://www.stringbeanpark.com and 12 other great bands.

Blue Note at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Blue Note at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Blue Note at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Blue Note at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Blue Note at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Blue Note at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kaintuck at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kaintuck at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kaintuck at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kaintuck at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kaintuck at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Finley Murphy & the Gospel Express at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Finley Murphy & the Gospel Express at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Finley Murphy & the Gospel Express at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Finley Murphy & the Gospel Express at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Finley Murphy & the Gospel Express at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Hammertowne at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
David Carroll with Hammertowne at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Scott Tackett with Hammertowne at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Chaston Carroll with Hammertowne at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Bryan Russell with Hammertowne at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Brad Powers with Hammertowne at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Jesse Smathers with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Mike Hartgrove with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Sammy Shelor with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Adam Miller with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kameron Keller with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Mike Hartgrove and Jesse Smathers with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black

