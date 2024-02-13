Photos from the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase

A very popular destination during last month’s SPBGMA National Convention in Nashville was the Pluck It Music Brand Showcase, held in the Belmont Room of the Music City Sheraton hotel. The event featured six strong young bluegrass bands on the evening of January 27, cosponsored by Paige Capos, Gold Tone Music Group, and Roswell Pro Audio.

Pluck It offers a variety of bluegrass-themed designs on clothing, stickers, and cups, and has recently begun setting up at bluegrass festivals and shows selling their products, as well as Paige Capos, and other items like brimmed hats.

Laci Mack was on hand, and provided these photos of the showcase artists: Lydia Hamby, Kyser George Band, Lost Cove, Wyatt Ellis, Off The Rails, and Ari Silver & River Driver.