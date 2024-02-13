Photos from the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase

A very popular destination during last month’s SPBGMA National Convention in Nashville was the Pluck It Music Brand Showcase, held in the Belmont Room of the Music City Sheraton hotel. The event featured six strong young bluegrass bands on the evening of January 27, cosponsored by Paige Capos, Gold Tone Music Group, and Roswell Pro Audio.

Pluck It offers a variety of bluegrass-themed designs on clothing, stickers, and cups, and has recently begun setting up at bluegrass festivals and shows selling their products, as well as Paige Capos, and other items like brimmed hats.

Laci Mack was on hand, and provided these photos of the showcase artists: Lydia Hamby, Kyser George Band, Lost Cove, Wyatt Ellis, Off The Rails, and Ari Silver & River Driver.

Lydia Hamby at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Lydia Hamby & Company at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Lydia Hamby & Company at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Harry Clark and Jed Clark with the Kyser George Band at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
The Kyser George Band at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
The Kyser George Band at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Ari Silver & River Drive at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Ari Silver & River Drive at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Kyser George and Carson Peters with The Kyser George Band at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Carson Peters with The Kyser George Band at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
The Kyser George Band at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Lost Cove at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Ari Silver & River Drive at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Wyatt Ellis at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
C.J. Lewandowski with Wyatt Ellis at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Lost Cove at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Alex Leach with Wyatt Ellis at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Wyatt Ellis and the youngest fiddler at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Off The Rails at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Off The Rails at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Off The Rails at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Off The Rails at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Off The Rails at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Off The Rails at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
Off The Rails at the 2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase (1/27/24) - photo © Laci Mack
2024 Pluck It SPBGMA Showcase poster

Laci Mack is a songwriter who found her passion for photojournalism in the bluegrass community. As a native of East Tennessee, Laci grew up playing bluegrass music and now passes on her love for the genre to her two children. With a passion for supporting artists, she started photo documenting the East Tennessee music scene. This led to working with Pluck It! Music Brand as their Marketing Director. This role allows her to work at music festivals nationwide selling the brand's bluegrass-themed merchandise while capturing photos of the artists performing. Some achievements including album covers such as Carley Arrowood and Dave Adkins. Check out www.PluckItMusicBrand.com for more info.

