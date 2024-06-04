Photos from the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration

Jake Workman performs at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration – photo © Bryce LaFoon

Bryce Lafoon made the trek to Brevard, NC over the weekend for the North Carolina Guitar Celebration, held at the conclusion of Bryan Sutton’s Blue Ridge Guitar Camp each year. Performers included the Camp faculty (Michael Daves, Jake Workman, Chris Eldridge, Courtney Hartman, and Charlotte Carrivick), plus special guests Del McCoury, Billy Strings, Woody Platt, The Wilder Flower, and many others.

He shared this gallery of photographs from the show.