Photos from the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration

Jake Workman performs at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration – photo © Bryce LaFoon

Bryce Lafoon made the trek to Brevard, NC over the weekend for the North Carolina Guitar Celebration, held at the conclusion of Bryan Sutton’s Blue Ridge Guitar Camp each year. Performers included the Camp faculty (Michael Daves, Jake Workman, Chris Eldridge, Courtney Hartman, and Charlotte Carrivick), plus special guests Del McCoury, Billy Strings, Woody Platt, The Wilder Flower, and many others.

Students queue up for the all hands jam at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
All hands students and faculty jam at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
All hands students and faculty jam at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
All hands students and faculty jam at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
All hands students and faculty jam at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
All hands students and faculty jam at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Woody Platt and Del McCoury at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Michael Daves at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Jerry Douglas at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Jake Workman at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Casey Driessen and Casey Campbell at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Bryan Sutton and Chris Eldridge at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Jerry Douglas at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Del McCoury at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Del McCoury at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Del McCoury at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Del McCoury at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Billy Strings at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Billy Strings and Del McCoury at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Billy Strings at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Bennett Sullivan at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Bryan Sutton at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Jake Workman at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Jake Workman at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Bryan Sutton at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
All star jam at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
All star jam at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
All star jam at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Del McCoury at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Sean and Sara Watkins join the all star jam at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Woody Platt and Del McCoury at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Woody Platt and Del McCoury at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Woody Platt at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Billy Strings at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Jerry Douglas at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Daniell Yother with The Wilder Flower at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Billy Strings at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Charlotte Carrivick at the 2024 North Carolina Guitar Celebration - photo © Bryce LaFoon

