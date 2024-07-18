Photos from the 2024 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival

Jim Lauderdale at the 2024 High Mountain Hay Fever festival – photo © Kevin Slick

This report is a contribution from Kevin Slick, former President of the Colorado Bluegrass Music Society, and a bluegrass artist now living in Virginia.

The High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival took place July 11-14 in Westcliffe, CO. The festival raises money for children up to 18 years of age to cover health programs covering physical, emotional, social, and educational needs. Over the years, more than $800,000 has been raised to support programs in the communities in and around Westcliffe.

This year’s festival featured Jim Lauderdale, Ralph Stanley II, Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands, Valerie Smith and Liberty Pike, Jim Gaudet and the Railroad Boys, The Wilder Flower, Mike Mitchell Band, My Brother’s Keeper, Fog Holler, The Red Mountain Boys, Orchard Creek Band, Abbie Gardner, Heidi Clare, and Ron Thomason and Dry Branch Fire Squad. As always, the festival ended with High Mountain Hayseeds which is made up of kids attending the festival who learn songs on ukulele.

The festival’s motto, “Small scale, big time,” is appropriate as the talent on stage is top notch and the feel of festival with the stunning Sange De Cristo mountain range in the background is seriously laid back.