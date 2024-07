The Ruta Beggars at the 2024 Bluegrass on the Grass – photo © Frank Baker

Frank Baker spent his Saturday (7/13) at Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA, where they hold their annual free festival, Bluegrass on the Grass. They’ve been doing this in some fashion since 1996, and Carlisle locals as well as the college community attend each year to hear some fine music in a lovely shady setting.