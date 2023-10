Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the 2023 Vine Grove Bluegrass Festival – photo © David Kuehner

Thanks to David Kuehner who shared these photos rom the 24th annual Vine Grove Bluegrass Festival in Kentucky, held the weekend prior to World of Bluegrass in September. David is a retiree living in southern Ohio, an amateur photographer specializing in bluegrass and the natural world. Next year will mark his 50th adult year enjoying bluegrass festivals.