Photos from the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival

Posted on by Guest Contributor

Appalachian Road Show at the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival – photo © Dennis Crawford

This past weekend saw the 2023 edition of the popular Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival in Tunbridge, VT, held at the Tunbridge World’s Fairgrounds. The festival is a must for grassers in New England, and from Montreal and Ottawa as well, hosted amidst the beautiful Green Mountains of Vermont.

Dennis Crawford, banjo player and owner of String River Studios in Mount Upton, NY, shared these images from the stage show a few days ago.

Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike at the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Dennis Crawford
Serene Green at the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Dennis Crawford
The Malpass Brothers at the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Dennis Crawford
The Po' Ramblin' Boys at the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Dennis Crawford
Country Gentlemen History Workshop at the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Dennis Crawford
Etlington Enterprise at the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Dennis Crawford
Country Gentlemen Tribute Band at the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Dennis Crawford
Tom Gray with Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike at the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Dennis Crawford
Seth Sawyer Band at the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Dennis Crawford
Aaron's Kids Academy at the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Dennis Crawford
Bluegrass Music Education Workshop with Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike at the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Dennis Crawford
Rock Hearts at the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Dennis Crawford
Campground at the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Dennis Crawford
Appalachian Road Show at the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Dennis Crawford
Rock Hearts at the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Dennis Crawford
MC Alan Brock at the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo © Dennis Crawford

