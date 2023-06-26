Photos from the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival

Appalachian Road Show at the 2023 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival – photo © Dennis Crawford

This past weekend saw the 2023 edition of the popular Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival in Tunbridge, VT, held at the Tunbridge World’s Fairgrounds. The festival is a must for grassers in New England, and from Montreal and Ottawa as well, hosted amidst the beautiful Green Mountains of Vermont.

Dennis Crawford, banjo player and owner of String River Studios in Mount Upton, NY, shared these images from the stage show a few days ago.