Photos from the 2022 Pickin’ On The Plains festival in Kansas

This report on the Pickin’ On The Plains festival earlier this month is a contribution from Gary Wiggins, a bluegrass musician in Kansas.

Here are a few pictures from the Pickin’ On The Plains bluegrass festival in Colby, Kansas; held every year on the first weekend in June. The 26 th event featured The Dan Tyminski Band, Joe Mullens and the Radio Ramblers, Blue Highway, The Gibson Brothers along with Rick Faris, Blue Canon Boys, Haywire and The Dirt Roads Gospel Band. It couldn’t help but be a fantastic weekend! Plus, Marshall Allen Bailey and Cowgirl Janie, of the award-winning program, Western Swing & Other Things, did an outstanding job of emceeing the festival.

Rain came in both Friday and Saturday night with a great sound crew taking literally minutes to move into a big barn were Dan Tyminski and his world-class band blew everyone away with fabulous performances.

On Sundays, Pickin’ on the Plains features the crowd favorite Gospel Homecoming Show under the audience tent, giving a revival-feel of the good old days. The morning kicked off with The Dirt Roads Gospel Band and Haywire followed by a mix of house band-accompanied artists and a sing-along segment. Joe Mullens and the Radio Ramblers closed out the festival.

There are plenty of great food vendors and kids have ample opportunities for entertainment with face painting, crafts like rope making, and new this year, the “KIDZ” (Kids Instrument Discovery Zone); were kids of all ages can hold, play, pick or fiddle around with all of the bluegrass instruments. A great opportunity to discover new and exciting instruments.

Make your plans for the first weekend in June 2023 in Colby Kansas, the Oasis On The Plains. For more information, visit them online.