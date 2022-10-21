Skip to content
Stan Brown with The Bluegrass Experience at the 2022 Moorefields Bluegrass Festival – photo © Jim Herrington
These photos from the 2022
Moorefields Bluegrass Festival in Hillsborough, NC are a contribution from Jim Herrington with Drone Data and Film® Photography.
The festival was held on October 15 at Moorefields, the 18th century summer home of Alfred Moore, who was a prominent citizen of Hillsborough. He was a Captain in the First North Carolina Regiment during the Revolutionary War, and was one of the founders of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. As a jurist, Moore served as an Associate Justice on the US Supreme Court under Chief Justice John Marshall.
The 70 acre estate is being managed and preserved as an historical site, and is a popular spot for weddings and other public events in the community.
