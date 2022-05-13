Photos from the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Festival

Little Roy & Lizzy Show at the 2022 edition of their annual festival in Georgia – photo © B Chord Photography

Deborah Miller, with B Chord Photography, was in attendance earlier this month for the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival in Lincolnton, GA, and shared these images with us.

Thanks Deborah!

  • Ben Greene with Carolina Road at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Randy Graham with Carolina Road at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Gent Mountain Grassburs at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Kody Norris at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • The Kody Norris Show at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Josiah Tyree with The Kody Norris Show at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Danny Paisley at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Ryan Paisley at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Tennessee Bluegrass Band at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Tim Laughlin with Tennessee Bluegrass Band at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Lincoln Mash with Tennessee Bluegrass Band at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Enjoying the music at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Tennessee Bluegrass Band at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Little Roy Lewis at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Little Roy Lewis at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Lizzy Long at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Lizzy Long at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Hunter Berry with Rhonda Vincent at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Rhonda Vincent at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Seth Mulder & Midnight Run at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Catching some shade at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Little Roy Lewis at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Little Roy Lewis at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Aaron McDaris with Rhonda Vincent at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Little Roy Lewis at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Rhonda Vincent at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Gent Mountain Grassburs at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Gent Mountain Grassburs at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • The Moron Brothers at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Steve Dilling with Sideline at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Little Roy Lewis at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Three Moron Brothers at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Lizzy Long at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • The Malpass Brothers at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography
  • Little Roy Lewis at the 2022 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival - photo © Deborah Miller, B Chord Photography

