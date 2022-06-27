Photos from the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival

Posted on by Guest Contributor

Ralph Stanley II at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival – photo by Ted Lehmann

This report, with photos, is a contribution from Ted Lehmann, one of the more prolific writers and photographers in bluegrass music for many years. Now retired, he still attends festivals when he is able, and contributes commentary on occasion on his web site. We thank him for these thoughts and images.

Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, held annually in Tunbridge, VT at the Tunbridge Fairgrounds, has become an important staple, kicking off the New England bluegrass season in late June every year. Begun some years ago, the early festival outgrew its site and moved to the current one, which is highly flexible, able to contain large crowds with plenty of indoor space for special purposes. Promoter Candi Sawyer has amply fulfilled her vision with the strong support of her husband Seth, as well as two sons who have grown up with the festival.

Jenny Brook always highlights major national bands as well as focusing on the strong regional bands the region has a long history of nurturing. After a two year hiatus due the pandemic, fans were eager to get back to normal at a festival that has always presented plenty of jamming, a solid kids academy, varied food vendors, and a great sense of fellowship. This year, despite prior predictions, the weather was better than could be wished for, with not a single drop of rain.

  • Christopher & Taylor Malpass of the Malpass Brothers at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Co-Promoter Seth Sawyer at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Dave Orlomoski at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Dave Shaw at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Donna Ulisse & the Poor Mountain Boys at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Donna Ulisse and husband Rick Stanley at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Johnny Ridge - Fiddle Master with the Malpass Brothers at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Promoter Candi Sawyer at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Ralph Stanley & the Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Smokey Greene - Still going at 92! at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • The Seth Sawyer Band at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Zink & Co at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Thursday Evening Barn Dance featuring The Malpass Brothers at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Bob & Sarah Amos Band - A Vermont favorite at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Bob & Sarah Amos with Matt Flinner at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Catherine "BB" Bowness - New Zealand's contribution to bluegrass at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Ella Jordan with Mike Twelve at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Eric Gibson at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Eric O'Hara with The Gibson Brothers at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Evan Murphy with Mile Twelve at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Korey Brodsky with Mile Twelve at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Leigh Gibson & Mike Barber at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Memorial to Aaron Foster, deeply missed at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Mile Twelve at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Nate Sabat with Mile Twelve at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Ron Stewart at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • The Gibson Brothers at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • The Seth Mulder Band - Colton Powers, Max Ettling, and Seth Mulder at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • The Seth Mulder Band at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Young photographer at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Alex McCord with Rock Hearts at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Jerry Cole with Authentic Unlimited at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Authentic Unlimited at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Candi Sawyer, Promoter at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Casey Freeland with the Dale Ann Bradley Band at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Corey Zink at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Dale Ann Bradley Band at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Dale Ann Bradley at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Jim Rooney guests with LeRoy Troy at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Kim Fox with the Dale Ann Bradley Band at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • LeRoy Troy & The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • LeRoy Troy at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Matt Leadbetter with the Dale Ann Bradley Band at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Mike Sumner with the Dale Ann Bradley Band at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Rock Hearts at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Seth Sawyer, Co-Promoter at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Fred Travers with Seldom Scene at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Lou Reid with Seldom Scene at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Ron Stewart with Seldom Scene at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Ronnie Simpkins with Seldom Scene at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Jesse Brock filling in with Seldom Scene at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Seldom Scene at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann
  • Seldom Scene at the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival - photo by Ted Lehmann

Share this:

About the Author

Guest Contributor

Occasionally, we have Guest Contributors who share their thoughts and experiences on Bluegrass Today.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today