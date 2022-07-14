Photos from the 2022 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival

Posted on by Guest Contributor

The Price Sisters at the 2022 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival – photo by Vicki Quarles

Thanks to Kevin Slick, President of The Colorado Bluegrass Music Society, for this report.

High Mountain Hay Fever, the festival known as “Small Scale, Big Time,” took place over the weekend of July 7-10 in beautiful Westcliffe, CO. Photographer Vicki Quarles took these pictures during the festival, showing the fun on stage as well as the beautiful surroundings.

  • Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2022 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo by Vicki Quarles
  • Joe Mullins at the 2022 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo by Vicki Quarles
  • Ellie Hakanson and Kathy Kallick at the 2022 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo by Vicki Quarles
  • Kathy Kallick at the 2022 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo by Vicki Quarles
  • Kody Norris at the 2022 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo by Vicki Quarles
  • Kody Norris at the 2022 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo by Vicki Quarles
  • Orchard Creek Band at the 2022 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo by Vicki Quarles
  • The Price Sisters at the 2022 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo by Vicki Quarles
  • The Price Sisters at the 2022 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo by Vicki Quarles
  • The Price Sisters at the 2022 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo by Vicki Quarles
  • The Price Sisters at the 2022 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo by Vicki Quarles
  • View from backstage at the 2022 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo by Vicki Quarles

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today