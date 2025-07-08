Photos from ROMP 2025

Posted on by Guest Contributor

Sam Bush at ROMP 2025 – photo © Alex Morgan Imaging

Thanks to the folks at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum for sharing this gallery of photos from their annual ROMP festival, short for River of Music Party. The name comes from the fact that the festival is held along the Ohio River in Owensboro, KY.

The lineup blends every sort of bluegrass music, from super traditional to mega modern, with some rock and country thrown in for good measure, as you’ll see in the photos taken by Alex Morgan.

ROMP 2025 - photo © Alex Morgan Imaging
Kody Norris at ROMP 2025 - photo © Alex Morgan Imaging
Tray Wellington at ROMP 2025 - photo © Alex Morgan Imaging
Del McCoury at ROMP 2025 - photo © Alex Morgan Imaging
Rodney Dillard at ROMP 2025 - photo © Alex Morgan Imaging
AJ Lee at ROMP 2025 - photo © Alex Morgan Imaging
Vickie Vaughn at ROMP 2025 - photo © Alex Morgan Imaging
ROMP 2025 - photo © Alex Morgan Imaging
ROMP 2025 - photo © Alex Morgan Imaging
ROMP 2025 - photo © Alex Morgan Imaging
The Steeldrivers at ROMP 2025 - photo © Alex Morgan Imaging
ROMP 2025 - photo © Alex Morgan Imaging
Del McCoury and Molly Tuttle at ROMP 2025 - photo © Alex Morgan Imaging
Sam Bush at ROMP 2025 - photo © Alex Morgan Imaging
ROMP 2025 - photo © Alex Morgan Imaging
Sam Bush at ROMP 2025 - photo © Alex Morgan Imaging
Wynona Judd at ROMP 2025 - photo © Alex Morgan Imaging

