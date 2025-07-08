Photos from ROMP 2025

Sam Bush at ROMP 2025 – photo © Alex Morgan Imaging

Thanks to the folks at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum for sharing this gallery of photos from their annual ROMP festival, short for River of Music Party. The name comes from the fact that the festival is held along the Ohio River in Owensboro, KY.

The lineup blends every sort of bluegrass music, from super traditional to mega modern, with some rock and country thrown in for good measure, as you’ll see in the photos taken by Alex Morgan.