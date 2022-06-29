Photos from ROMP 2022

Del McCoury Band at ROMP 2022 – photo by Alex Morgan Imaging

Thanks to the folks at ROMP, the River of Music Party held each year in Owensboro, KY, we have some photos from last weekend to share, taken by Alex Morgan.

ROMP is held as a fundraiser for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, who also manage and promote the event. The river in the name comes from the Ohio river, which separates Owensboro from the state of Indiana.

 

  • Del McCoury Band at ROMP 2022 - photo by Alex Morgan Imaging
  • Punch Brothers at ROMP 2022 - photo by Alex Morgan Imaging
  • Rhiannon Giddens at ROMP 2022 - photo by Alex Morgan Imaging
  • Rhiannon Giddens at ROMP 2022 - photo by Alex Morgan Imaging
  • Dan Tyminski at ROMP 2022 - photo by Alex Morgan Imaging
  • ROMP 2022 - photo by Alex Morgan Imaging
  • Enda Scahill with We Banjo 3 at ROMP 2022 - photo by Alex Morgan Imaging
  • ROMP 2022 - photo by Alex Morgan Imaging
  • Punch Brothers at ROMP 2022 - photo by Alex Morgan Imaging
  • Quebe Sisters at ROMP 2022 - photo by Alex Morgan Imaging
  • Dan Tyminski Band warming up at ROMP 2022 - photo by Alex Morgan Imaging
  • Leftover Salmon at ROMP 2022 - photo by Alex Morgan Imaging
  • ROMP 2022 - photo by Alex Morgan Imaging
  • ROMP 2022 - photo by Alex Morgan Imaging
  • ROMP 2022 - photo by Alex Morgan Imaging
  • ROMP 2022 - photo by Alex Morgan Imaging
  • ROMP 2022 - photo by Alex Morgan Imaging
  • ROMP 2022 - photo by Alex Morgan Imaging

