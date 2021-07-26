Photos from RockyGrass 2021

Guest Contributor

The Del McCoury Band at RockyGrass 2021 – photo by Kevin Slick

This RockyGrass 2021 report is a contribution from Kevin Slick, President of The Colorado Bluegrass Music Society, and an avid picker and photographer in the region.

RockyGrass returned to Lyons, Colorado with an incredible weekend that, while having smaller crowds (by design) featured all the things that “Festavarians” have come to expect from this iconic event.

RockyGrass is known for it’s all star jams, usually at the end of the night where musicians tear through old standards and while that happened on schedule this year, two of the highlights featured all star ensembles that didn’t jam but rather played carefully arranged works.

Friday night was the Tony Rice Tribute that put Chris Eldridge, Béla Fleck, Sam Bush, Mark Schatz, David Grisman, Jerry Douglas, Bryan Sutton, and Michael Cleveland on stage to honor the music and life of Tony Rice. Several of the musicians on stage shared memories of Rice and it was the event people were talking about all weekend. The festival closed with Béla Fleck’s new project, “My Bluegrass Heart,” with a similar all star line up: Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Michael Cleveland, Bryan Sutton, and Mark Schatz. Justin Moses gets the MVP award as he played dobro, fiddle, mandolin, and banjo during the set, at one point even putting down his dobro after a break and running to the other side of the stage mid-song to pick up a fiddle and join Michael Cleveland in some twin fiddle work.

  • Jan Fabricius and Tim O'Brien at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Red Mountain Boys do the Sunday Gospel show at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Travis Book with Infamous Stringdusters at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Sam Bush at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Sam Bush at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • David Grisman at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Rayna Gellert and Kieran Kane at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Peter Rowan at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Bruce Molsky, Michael Daves, and Tony Trischka at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Mile Twelve at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Greg Cahill with Special Consensus at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Mark Schatz at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Lil' Smokies at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Kyle Tuttle at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • KC Groves at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Justin Moses and Sierra Hull at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Justin Moses backstage at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Nate Burie with Special Consensus at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Greg Blake with Special Consensus at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Dan Eubanks with Special Consensus at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Ricky Mier (banjo contest winner) jams with Jackson Earles (second place fiddle winner) at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Infamous Stringdusters at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Della Mae at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Maddie Witler with Della Mae at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Celia Woodsmith with Della Mae at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Del McCoury at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • The Del McCoury Band at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Dawg and Critter (David Grisman and Chris Eldridge) at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Chris Eldridge at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Chris Eldridge and Bryan Sutton at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Bruce Molsky at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • BB Bowness with Mile Twelve at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Béla Fleck at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Béla Fleck backstage at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Béla Fleck's My Bluegrass Heart at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Band contest winners The Wildmans at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Abigail Washburn and Juno Fleck at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Abigail Washburn at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Abigail Washburn, Juno Fleck, and Béla Fleck at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Tony Rice tribute at RockyGrass 2021 - photo by Kevin Slick

