Photos from Remembering Earl in Shelby, NC

Posted on by Bryce LaFoon

Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam band in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) – photo © Bryce LaFoon

Bryce LaFoon was on hand with his camera this past Saturday for The Earl Scruggs Center’s Remembering Earl concert, benefitting the Center, and celebrating both their 10th anniversary and the 100th birthday of the great Earl Scruggs.

He shared this gallery of images taken at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, which he tells us has fabulous acoustics, during a show that featured The Travelin’ McCourys, Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam, and Jerry Douglas, with special guest Kristin Scott Benson.

JT Scruggs, Earl's nephew, welcomes everyone to Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Jerry Douglas is presented with an Earl Scruggs signature jacket at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Jerry Douglas is presented with an Earl Scruggs signature jacket at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Jerry Douglas at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Jerry Douglas at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Tony Trischka's Earl Jam at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Jerry Douglas with Tony Trischka's Earl Jam at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Sign language interpreter at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Tony Trischka's Earl Jam at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Tony Trischka and Michael Daves with the Tony Trischka's Earl Jam at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Michael Daves with the Tony Trischka's Earl Jam at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Jerry Douglas with the Tony Trischka's Earl Jam at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Tony Trischka, Michael Daves, and Casey Driesen with the Tony Trischka's Earl Jam at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Michael Daves, Jared Engle, and Casey Driesen with the Tony Trischka's Earl Jam at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Kristin Scott Benson and Jerry Douglas with the Tony Trischka's Earl Jam at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Kristin Scott Benson and Jerry Douglas with the Tony Trischka's Earl Jam at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Travelin' McCourys at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Ronnie McCoury with Travelin' McCourys at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Alan Bartram with Travelin' McCourys at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Cody Kilby with Travelin' McCourys at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Ronnie McCoury with Travelin' McCourys at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Alan Bartram with Travelin' McCourys at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Cody Kilby with Travelin' McCourys at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Chris Ward with Travelin' McCourys at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Travelin' McCourys at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Travelin' McCourys at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Travelin' McCourys at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Cody Kilby, Ronnie McCoury, and Alan Bartram with Travelin' McCourys at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Ronnie McCoury, Alan Bartram, and Chris Ward with Travelin' McCourys at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Jerry Douglas joins Travelin' McCourys at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Ronnie McCoury, Alan Bartram, and Chris Ward with Travelin' McCourys at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Travelin' McCourys at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon
Jerry Douglas joins Travelin' McCourys at Remembering Earl for The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) - photo © Bryce LaFoon

Bryce is a music and wedding photographer from Asheville, NC. He covers bluegrass events in the south east including, MerleFest, Earl Scruggs Fest, Bristol Rhythm and Roots, and Suwannee roots revival. When Bryce isn’t covering events, he spends his time in the North Carolina mountains with his wife and two boys going on little adventures.

