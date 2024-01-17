Photos from Remembering Earl in Shelby, NC

Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam band in Shelby, NC (1/13/24) – photo © Bryce LaFoon

Bryce LaFoon was on hand with his camera this past Saturday for The Earl Scruggs Center’s Remembering Earl concert, benefitting the Center, and celebrating both their 10th anniversary and the 100th birthday of the great Earl Scruggs.

He shared this gallery of images taken at the Malcolm Brown Auditorium in Shelby, which he tells us has fabulous acoustics, during a show that featured The Travelin’ McCourys, Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam, and Jerry Douglas, with special guest Kristin Scott Benson.