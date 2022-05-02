Photos from MerleFest 2022

Posted on by Guest Contributor

Sam Bush at MerleFest 2022 – photo © Michael Freas

Many thanks to the good folks at MerleFest, who shared these photos from the grassier side of the 2022 four-day music festival.

The event has been held since 1988 in memory of Merle Watson, the son and touring partner of the great Doc Watson, as a fundraiser for Wilkes Community College in North Carolina.

  • Sierra Hull at MerleFest 2022 - photo Ryan Case
  • Sierra Hull at MerleFest 2022 - photo Ryan Case
  • Sierra Hull and Sam Bush at MerleFest 2022 - photo Jim Gavenus
  • Sierra Hull and Sam Bush at MerleFest 2022 - photo Jim Gavenus
  • Sierra Hull at MerleFest 2022 - photo Jim Gavenus
  • Sam Bush at MerleFest 2022 - photo William Sparklin
  • Stephen Mougin and Sam Bush at MerleFest 2022 - photo Michael Freas
  • Sam Bush at MerleFest 2022 - photo Michael Freas
  • Sam Bush at MerleFest 2022 - photo Jim Gavenus
  • Sam Bush at MerleFest 2022 - photo Jim Gavenus
  • Steep Canyon Rangers at MerleFest 2022 - photo Christopher Noble
  • Old Crow Medicine Show at MerleFest 2022 - photo by Misty Case
  • Old Crow Medicine Show at MerleFest 2022
  • Jake Blount Band at MerleFest 2022 - photo Rob Laughter
  • Emmylou Harris at MerleFest 2022 - photo Jim Gavenus
  • Emmylou Harris at MerleFest 2022 - photo Michael Freas
  • Graham Sharpe with Steep Canyon Rangers at MerleFest 2022 - photo Bryce LaFoon
  • Steep Canyon Rangers at MerleFest 2022 - photo Bryce LaFoon

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today