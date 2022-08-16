Photos from McDowell County Roundup in Marion, NC

Posted on by Laura Ridge

Rhonda Vincent at the McDowell County Roundup (8/12/22) – photo by Laura Tate Photography

Here are a few shots from Friday at the McDowell County Roundup, hosted by Evans Media Source. This was the first country and bluegrass festival held at Camping World in Marion, NC, to be followed by the North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival this coming weekend, starting on Thursday.

Ernie and Debi Evans and their staff work very hard to create amazing moments shared by many fans and musicians. Thanks to all who make it possible, and to Norman and Judy Adams who set the standard long ago and created this wonderful line of festivals!

  • MC Sherry Boyd at the McDowell County Roundup (8/12/22) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Rhonda Vincent at the McDowell County Roundup (8/12/22) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Zack Arnold with Rhonda Vincent at the McDowell County Roundup (8/12/22) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Rhonda Vincent at the McDowell County Roundup (8/12/22) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Aaron McDaris with Rhonda Vincent at the McDowell County Roundup (8/12/22) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Rhonda Vincent's merch tent at the McDowell County Roundup (8/12/22) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Picture time with Rhonda at the McDowell County Roundup (8/12/22) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Rhonda Vincent at the McDowell County Roundup (8/12/22) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Malpass Brothers at the McDowell County Roundup (8/12/22) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Johnny Ridge at the McDowell County Roundup (8/12/22) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Malpass Brothers at the McDowell County Roundup (8/12/22) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Malpass Brothers at the McDowell County Roundup (8/12/22) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Nothin' Fancy at the McDowell County Roundup (8/12/22) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Nothin' Fancy at the McDowell County Roundup (8/12/22) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Savannah River Bluegrass at the McDowell County Roundup (8/12/22) - photo by Laura Tate Photography
  • Savannah River Bluegrass at the McDowell County Roundup (8/12/22) - photo by Laura Tate Photography

About the Author

Laura Ridge

I am a Mebanite (grew up in Mebane, NC) and graduated from Eastern Alamance High School in 2003. I am mother to Kendall and Caden. My biggest passion is to "capture life as it happens" through my photography. I have always loved music as well, growing up around bluegrass music and attending festivals and jams with my Daddy, Johnny Ridge, and my paw paw, Curry Ridge.

