Photos from McDowell County Roundup in Marion, NC

Here are a few shots from Friday at the McDowell County Roundup, hosted by Evans Media Source. This was the first country and bluegrass festival held at Camping World in Marion, NC, to be followed by the North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival this coming weekend, starting on Thursday.

Ernie and Debi Evans and their staff work very hard to create amazing moments shared by many fans and musicians. Thanks to all who make it possible, and to Norman and Judy Adams who set the standard long ago and created this wonderful line of festivals!