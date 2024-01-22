Photos from Lucketts 50th anniversary celebration

Joe Zauner, Tommy Lewis Junior, Leon Morris, Valerie Smith, Wayne Lanham, Eldred Hill and Teri Chism

at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) – photo © Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens braved the bitter cold for Saturday’s special get together to mark the 50th anniversary of bluegrass concerts at the Lucketts Community Center in Lucketts, VA, known to locals as the Old Schoolhouse. He captured a bit of the stage show, but mostly focused on participants backstage, which at Lucketts, means the classrooms.