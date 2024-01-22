Photos from Lucketts 50th anniversary celebration

Joe Zauner, Tommy Lewis Junior, Leon Morris, Valerie Smith, Wayne Lanham, Eldred Hill and Teri Chism
at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) – photo © Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens braved the bitter cold for Saturday’s special get together to mark the 50th anniversary of bluegrass concerts at the Lucketts Community Center in Lucketts, VA, known to locals as the Old Schoolhouse. He captured a bit of the stage show, but mostly focused on participants backstage, which at Lucketts, means the classrooms.

Eldred Hill and Tommy Lewis Junior at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Tom Gray and Jerry McCoury enjoy a laugh at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Valerie Smith at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Tommy Knowles, Tom Mindte, Tommy Lewis Junior, and Eldred Hill at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Spencer Atkinson at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Valerie Smith at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Tom Gray and Jerry McCoury at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Tom Mindte and Eldred Hill at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Wayne Lanham at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Leon Morris at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Tom Mindte at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Tom Mindte and Spencer Strickland at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Matt Zuckerman (dobro) of Edgar Allan & The Po Boys at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Joey Bennett of Edgar Allan & The Po Boys at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Chris Blauciak of Edgar Allan & The Po Boys at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Joe Zauner, Tommy Lewis Junior, Leon Morris, Valerie Smith, Wayne Lanham, Eldred Hill and Teri Chism at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Tony Bonta of Edgar Allan & The Po Boys at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
John Wentz at the Lucketts Schoolhouse 50th anniversary celebration (1/2024) - photo © Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens has been photographing bluegrass musicians for a little over 30 years. In keeping with the photo-reportage styles of Jim Marshall, Carl Fleischauer and Les Leverett, he shoots in black and white and tries to always stay in close to his subjects. He was first published by FRETS! Magazine in 1986, his junior year of high school. He's illustrated articles for Bluegrass Unlimited, Rolling Stone, Guitar Player, The Washington Post, The Nashville Tennessean and Fretboard Journal. Additionally his photos have been used in CD packages for musicians like Tony Rice, Danny Gatton and Lou Pallo. Jeromie lives in Fredericksburg, VA with his wife, April and youngest son, JJ. You are likely to see JJ with his Dad taking photos at festivals.

