Sandy Hook Reunion at 2023 Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration – photo © Roger Black

Roger Black, MC at the Bill Monroe Music Park in Bean Blossom, IN, was on hand all weekend for the Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration at the Bill Monroe Homeplace in Rosine, KY. The festival is hosted by The Bill Monroe Foundation and is held in commemoration of the music he left us.

Thanks again, Roger.