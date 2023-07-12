Photos from High Mountain Hay Fever 2023

Red Mountain Boys at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival – photo © Kevin Slick

This report, with photos, comes from Kevin Slick, a Colorado-based bluegrass performer, photographer, graphic designer, and former President of the Colorado Bluegrass Music Society.

High Mountain Hay Fever celebrated its 20th year as a festival raising money for children’s health care in Custer County, CO. The festival, which took place July 6-9, featured Ralph Stanley II, The Baker Family, Dayton, Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny, Long Road Home, Higher Ground Bluegrass, The Blue Canyon Boys Hillbilly Fever, Red Mountain Boys, as well as the host band Dry Branch Fire Squad.

The festival, in the small town of Westcliffe, CO, features an amazing backdrop of the Sangre De Cristo section of the Rocky Mountains, and fans are just as likely to be sitting on the grass watching eagles soar over the mountains as they are to be in the big tent as the music plays.