Photos from High Mountain Hay Fever 2023

Red Mountain Boys at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival – photo © Kevin Slick

This report, with photos, comes from Kevin Slick, a Colorado-based bluegrass performer, photographer, graphic designer, and former President of the Colorado Bluegrass Music Society.

High Mountain Hay Fever celebrated its 20th year as a festival raising money for children’s health care in Custer County, CO. The festival, which took place July 6-9, featured Ralph Stanley II, The Baker Family, Dayton, Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny, Long Road Home, Higher Ground Bluegrass, The Blue Canyon Boys Hillbilly Fever, Red Mountain Boys, as well as the host band Dry Branch Fire Squad. 

The festival, in the small town of Westcliffe, CO, features an amazing backdrop of the Sangre De Cristo section of the Rocky Mountains, and fans are just as likely to be sitting on the grass watching eagles soar over the mountains as they are to be in the big tent as the music plays.

Ron Thomason with Dry Branch Fire Squad at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Dry Branch Fire Squad at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Jon Murphy with The Red Mountain Boys at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Alan Thomas Begley with The Red Mountain Boys at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Jeff Daugherty with The Red Mountain Boys at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
The Red Mountain Boys at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
The Red Mountain Boys at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Pete Wernick with The Long Road Home at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Martin Gilmore with The Long Road Home at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
The Long Road Home at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Anna Luna with The Southwest Bluegrass All Stars at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Steve Smith with The Southwest Bluegrass All Stars at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Bill Evans with The Southwest Bluegrass All Stars at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Ralph Stanley II with The Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Trustin Baker with The Baker Family at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Carina Baker with The Baker Family at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Dayton at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Dayton at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Dayton at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Jason Hicks with Blue Canyon Boys at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Drew Garrett with Blue Canyon Boys at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Lewis Mock with The Red Mountain Boys at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Gary Dark with Blue Canyon Boys at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Jason Hicks with Blue Canyon Boys at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick
Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny at the 2023 High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival - photo © Kevin Slick

