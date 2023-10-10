Photos from Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023

Posted on by Dave Berry

Sierra Hull at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 – photo © Dave Berry

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass is a free, three-day festival held each year at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, CA. It was held this year over the September 29-October 1 weekend.

The festival was initiated in 2001 as a gift to the community by Warren Hellman, an extremely successful venture capitalist and lover of traditional music. It was originally titled Strictly Bluegrass, and Hellman kept the participants to that genre, but in recent years, as artists from outside bluegrass wanted to be involved, the Hardly was added to the name.

To this day, he continues to be the festival’s sole sponsor.

Dave Berry shared these images from the grassier artists on the bill.

Mighty Poplar at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Chris Eldridge with Mighty Poplar at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Noam Pikelny with Mighty Poplar at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Andrew Marlin and Chris Eldridge with Mighty Poplar at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Jerry Douglas Band at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Jerry Douglas at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Jerry Douglas at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Jerry Douglas at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Jerry Douglas at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Jason Carter with The Travelin' McCourys at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Ronnie McCoury with The Travelin' McCourys at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Cody Kilby with The Travelin' McCourys at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Sierra Hull at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Sierra Hull Band at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Sierra Hull at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Laurie Lewis at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Hasee Ciaccio and Laurie Lewis at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Brandon Godman with Laurie Lewis at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
George Guthrie with Laurie Lewis at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Laurie Lewis at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Hasee Ciaccio and Laurie Lewis at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Dry Branch Fire Squad at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Ron Thomason with Dry Branch Fire Squad at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Ron Thomason with Dry Branch Fire Squad at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Peter Rowan at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Chad Manning with Peter Rowan at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Carrie Rodriguez at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Carrie Rodriguez at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Della Mae at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Celia Woodsmith with Della Mae at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Celia Woodsmith, Kimber Ludiker, and Avril Smith with Della Mae at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Celia Woodsmith with Della Mae at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry
Vickie Vaughn with Della Mae at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2023 - photo © Dave Berry

About the Author

Dave Berry

Dave Berry is a California based author, mandolin picker, and composer who writes the California Report column for Bluegrass Today. He grew up in the Ohio Valley right between where the Big Sandy and Big Scioto rivers dump into the Ohio. His articles, Morning Walk album, and video are available on streaming sites and his website at daveberrymusic.net

