Photos from Grand Del Opry 2

Sam Bush, Tyler Childers, Del McCoury, The Del McCoury Band, and Ricky Skaggs on stage immediately following their finale performance on the Grand Del Opry 2 – photo © Grand Ole Opry by Chris Hollo

Last week the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville honored Del McCoury with a special show on November 18, which they called Grand Del Opry 2. Along with Del and his band, performances by his friends Sam Bush, Ricky Skaggs, Tyler Childers, Bill Anderson, The Preservation Jazz Hall Band, and The Travelin’ McCourys were on tap. It was billed as Grand Del Opry 2 as a similar event had been held in 2019 on the occasion of McCoury’s 80th birthday.

Thanks to the folks at Schmidt Relations and Chris Hollo, Opry photographer, we have these images of the concert to share for those who couldn’t make the show.

Looks like a great time!