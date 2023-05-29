Photos from Friday at the 2023 Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest

Posted on by Jeromie Stephens

The Church Sisters with Caroline Owens at Camp Springs (5/26/23) – photo © Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens braved the rain this past weekend for the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs in North Carolina. He shared a good many terrific photos, the first batch of which appear here.

As usual, Jeromie finds gems from both the stage show and the various scenes around the festival. Many thanks for these, which include shots from the set up day on Thursday, and the first day of the festival on Friday.

Tent set up ahead of the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/25/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Volunteers Gary Boggs, Butch Somers,Steve Thompson, Jeffrey Allmond, Tim "Bones” Page and Keith Billingsley at Camp Springs, NC, 25 May, 2023 - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Patty Brookbank at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/25/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Patty Brookbank at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/25/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Ben Watlington at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/25/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Dale Suitt at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/25/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Dale Suitt and Ben Watlington at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/25/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Ready for Friday's music at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Wayne Taylor with Blue Highway at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Tim Stafford and Shawn Lane with Blue Highway at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Blue Highway at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Stewart Werner from Rocky Mt, VA at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Sarah Church at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
MC Cindy Baucom enjoys the music at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Josh Pickett with The Church Sisters at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Sarah Church at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Jason Burleson with Blue Highway at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Megan Doss at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Matt Crowder with the Megan Doss Band at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Savanah Church at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Diggin' the music at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Caroline Owens at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Chase Bennett with Caroline Owens at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Spencer Strickland with Caroline Owens at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Caroline Owens at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Zak McLamb with Caroline Owens at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Caroline Owens at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Zooming in on the stage at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Terry Baucom's right hand at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Terry Baucom at the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs (5/26/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens

Share this:

About the Author

Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens has been photographing bluegrass musicians for a little over 30 years. In keeping with the photo-reportage styles of Jim Marshall, Carl Fleischauer and Les Leverett, he shoots in black and white and tries to always stay in close to his subjects. He was first published by FRETS! Magazine in 1986, his junior year of high school. He's illustrated articles for Bluegrass Unlimited, Rolling Stone, Guitar Player, The Washington Post, The Nashville Tennessean and Fretboard Journal. Additionally his photos have been used in CD packages for musicians like Tony Rice, Danny Gatton and Lou Pallo. Jeromie lives in Fredericksburg, VA with his wife, April and youngest son, JJ. You are likely to see JJ with his Dad taking photos at festivals.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today