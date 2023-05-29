Photos from Friday at the 2023 Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest

The Church Sisters with Caroline Owens at Camp Springs (5/26/23) – photo © Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens braved the rain this past weekend for the Tony Rice Memorial Day Musicfest at Camp Springs in North Carolina. He shared a good many terrific photos, the first batch of which appear here.

As usual, Jeromie finds gems from both the stage show and the various scenes around the festival. Many thanks for these, which include shots from the set up day on Thursday, and the first day of the festival on Friday.