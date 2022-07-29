Photos from Friday at RockyGrass 2022

The 50th annual RockyGrass Festival has begun in Lyons, CO with performers and music lovers traveling from all over the US to be a part of this beloved event.

We have a small gallery of photos from the festival so far, and the RockyGrass Academy which had been going on all week until today, teaching people how to play and improve on the various bluegrass instruments, and how to build them as well.

Thanks to Maya Benko and Ashley Cawthorn for the pics! We’ll have more next week.