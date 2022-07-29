Photos from Friday at RockyGrass 2022

Posted on by John Lawless

The Wildmans kick off the 2022 RockyGrass Festival – photo by Maya Benko

The 50th annual RockyGrass Festival has begun in Lyons, CO with performers and music lovers traveling from all over the US to be a part of this beloved event.

We have a small gallery of photos from the festival so far, and the RockyGrass Academy which had been going on all week until today, teaching people how to play and improve on the various bluegrass instruments, and how to build them as well.

Thanks to Maya Benko and Ashley Cawthorn for the pics! We’ll have more next week.

  • Lone banjo on the hill at the 2022 RockyGrass Academy - photo by Ashley Cawthorn
  • Abbie Gardner leads a dobro class at the 2022 RockyGrass Academy - photo by Ashley Cawthorn
  • Jens Kruger teaching a banjo class at the 2022 RockyGrass Academy - photo by Ashley Cawthorn
  • Working hard in the luthiery class at the 2022 RockyGrass Academy - photo by Ashley Cawthorn
  • Ned Luberecki at the faculty concert at the 2022 RockyGrass Academy - photo by Ashley Cawthorn
  • Creek fun at the 2022 RockyGrass Festival - photo by Ashley Cawthorn
  • Well loved cart at the 2022 RockyGrass Academy - photo by Maya Benko
  • Setting out quilts at the 2022 RockyGrass Festival - photo by Maya Benko
  • Kid class at the 2022 RockyGrass Academy - photo by Maya Benko
  • Kid class performs at the 2022 RockyGrass Academy - photo by Maya Benko
  • Kid class performs at the 2022 RockyGrass Academy - photo by Maya Benko
  • Mandolin jam at the 2022 RockyGrass Academy - photo by Maya Benko
  • Luthier class showing off their flat top mandolins at the 2022 RockyGrass Academy - photo by Maya Benko
  • Ned Luberecki leads a banjo class at the 2022 RockyGrass Academy - photo by Maya Benko
  • Mandolin class at the 2022 RockyGrass Academy - photo by Maya Benko
  • The Wildmans at the 2022 RockyGrass Festival - photo by Ashley Cawthorn
  • The Wildmans at the 2022 RockyGrass Festival - photo by Maya Benko
  • The Wildmans kick off the 2022 RockyGrass Festival - photo by Maya Benko

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today