Photos from Friday at IBMA Bluegrass Live!

Bill Reaves spent Friday cruising the StreetFest along Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh, where he found some interesting characters enjoying the scene, as well as the artists on stage sharing bluegrass and roots music with local folks who made the trek down to the capitol region.

He also shot at the Red Hat Amphitheater where the ticketed IBMA Bluegrass Live! festival was occurring. Bill will be doing the same today.