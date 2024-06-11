Photos from Farm Jamb 2024

Posted on by Roger Black

Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival – photo © Roger Black

Chesie Arnette, from the band Common Ground, singing the National Anthem kicked off the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival in Bagdad, Kentucky on June 6. The festival was hosted by Ron McClurg, his family, and a great team of volunteers on the McClurg Family Farm just outside of Frankfort, KY.  

The festival  boasted of a great schedule of 13 well known bands, featuring Rhonda Vincent, Ralph Stanley II, Larry Sparks, Marty Raybon, Kody Norris, Hammertowne, The Lonesome River Band, Southern Legacy, The Whiskey Bent Valley Boy, Billie Reneé, Common Ground, and Gene Watson.

The Farm Jamb Festival’s third year proved to be a great success with the crowd more than triple what it was for last year’s show. The McClurg Family is very excited about the future of the festival, and would like to invite everyone to next year’s festival.

Chesie Arnette sings the National Anthem at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Common Ground at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Common Ground at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Common Ground at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Common Ground at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Common Ground at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Common Ground at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Whiskey Bent Valley Boys at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Clay Hess and Larry Cordle at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Clay Hess with Larry Cordle at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Billie Reneé & Cumberland Gap at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Billie Reneé & Cumberland Gap at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Billie Reneé & Cumberland Gap at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Billie Reneé & Cumberland Gap at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Billie Reneé & Cumberland Gap at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
The Kody Norris Show at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kody Norris at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris with The Kody Norris Show at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Charlie Lowman with The Kody Norris Show at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Ralph Stanley II with The Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Stanley Efaw with Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Alex Leach with Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Randall Hibbitts with Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Marty Raybon at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Marty Raybon at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Marty Raybon Band at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Marty Raybon Band at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Marty Raybon Band at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Marty Raybon Band at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Marty Raybon Band at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Hammertowne at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
David Carroll with Hammertowne at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Chasten Carroll with Hammertowne at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Brad Powers with Hammertowne at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Hammertowne at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Bryan Russell with Hammertowne at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Scott Tackett with Hammertowne at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Southern Legacy at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Josh Williams with Southern Legacy at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Steve Thomas with Southern Legacy at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Don Ridsby with Southern Legacy at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Mike Anglin with Southern Legacy at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Ron Block with Southern Legacy at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Sammy Shelor with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Mike Hartgrove with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Adam Miller with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Jesse Smathers with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Kameron Keller with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Rhonda Vincent with The Rage at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Aaron McDaris and Mickey Harris with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Zack Arnold with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Jacob Metz with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Adam Haynes with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black

Share this:

About the Author

Roger Black

Roger D. Black has decades of experience as a photographer capturing the special moments that enrich people's lives. Whether behind the camera or behind the MC microphone at some of the Southeast's and Midwest's most notable and memorable bluegrass festivals, Roger loves to showcase the talents, beauty, and traditions of the people who love the American art form that is bluegrass music.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today