Photos from Farm Jamb 2024

Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers at the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival – photo © Roger Black

Chesie Arnette, from the band Common Ground, singing the National Anthem kicked off the 2024 Farm Jamb Bluegrass Festival in Bagdad, Kentucky on June 6. The festival was hosted by Ron McClurg, his family, and a great team of volunteers on the McClurg Family Farm just outside of Frankfort, KY.

The festival boasted of a great schedule of 13 well known bands, featuring Rhonda Vincent, Ralph Stanley II, Larry Sparks, Marty Raybon, Kody Norris, Hammertowne, The Lonesome River Band, Southern Legacy, The Whiskey Bent Valley Boy, Billie Reneé, Common Ground, and Gene Watson.

The Farm Jamb Festival’s third year proved to be a great success with the crowd more than triple what it was for last year’s show. The McClurg Family is very excited about the future of the festival, and would like to invite everyone to next year’s festival.