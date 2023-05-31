Photos from DelFest 2023

Memorial Day is always a busy bluegrass weekend, saving as the official start of the summer festival season, with multiple festivals taking place around the country.

Many thanks to the good folks at DelFest for sharing these images of their big event for 2023 from all their multiple stages, held in the beautiful country near Cumberland, Maryland. It’s always a family-friendly atmosphere, with a wide variety of bluegrass and alternative music to be sampled.

Photos contributed by Jay Strausser Visuals, Liz Pappas, Marc Shapiro, Taylor Lewis, and P Chorney,