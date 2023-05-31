Photos from DelFest 2023

Posted on by John Lawless

Memorial Day is always a busy bluegrass weekend, saving as the official start of the summer festival season, with multiple festivals taking place around the country.

Many thanks to the good folks at DelFest for sharing these images of their big event for 2023 from all their multiple stages, held in the beautiful country near Cumberland, Maryland. It’s always a family-friendly atmosphere, with a wide variety of bluegrass and alternative music to be sampled.

Photos contributed by Jay Strausser Visuals, Liz Pappas, Marc Shapiro, Taylor Lewis, and P Chorney,

Trampled By Turtles at DelFest 2023 - photo © Marc Shapiro
Trampled By Turtles at DelFest 2023 - photo © Marc Shapiro
Trampled By Turtles at DelFest 2023 - photo © Marc Shapiro
Sierra Hull at DelFest 2023 - photo © Marc Shapiro
Del McCoury at DelFest 2023 - photo © Marc Shapiro
Del McCoury beer at DelFest 2023 - photo © Marc Shapiro
Travelin' McCourys at DelFest 2023 - photo © T Lewis
Sicard Hollow at DelFest 2023 - photo © Liz Pappas
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at DelFest 2023 - photo © T Lewis
Crowd for Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at DelFest 2023 - photo © Jay Strausser Visuals
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at DelFest 2023 - photo © Jay Strausser Visuals
Fiddlin' sweethearts: Jason Carter and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes with Molly Tuttle at DelFest 2023 - photo © Jay Strausser Visuals
Junior Sisk at DelFest 2023 - photo © T Lewis
Sunday floaters at DelFest 2023 - photo © T Lewis
Del McCoury Band and Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band jam at DelFest 2023 - photo © T Lewis
Del McCoury Band at DelFest 2023 - photo © T Lewis
Del McCoury serving up chicken and waffles at DelFest 2023 - photo © P Chorney
Mountainside view at DelFest 2023 - photo © Liz Pappas
The whole McCoury gang at DelFest 2023 - photo © Liz Pappas
DelFest 2023 - photo © Jay Strausser Visuals
DelFest 2023 - photo © T Lewis
Travelin' McCourys at DelFest 2023 - photo © Liz Pappas
Travelin' McCourys at DelFest 2023 - photo © Marc Shapiro
Price Sisters at DelFest 2023 - photo © Marc Shapiro
DelFest 2023 - photo © Marc Shapiro
Dirty Grass at DelFest 2023 - photo © Marc Shapiro
Dirty Grass at DelFest 2023 - photo © Liz Pappas
Del McCoury Band at DelFest 2023Hooping at DelFest 2023 - photo © Marc Shapiro
Enjoying the music at DelFest 2023 - photo © Jay Strausser Visuals
Saturday crowd at DelFest 2023 - photo © Marc Shapiro
Hooping at DelFest 2023 - photo © Marc Shapiro
Sierra Ferrell at DelFest 2023 - photo © Jay Strausser Visuals
Jason Carter & Friends at DelFest 2023 - photo © Jay Strausser Visuals
Hellbenders at DelFest 2023 - photo © Jay Strausser Visuals
Floating at DelFest 2023 - photo © T Lewis
Del McCoury Band at DelFest 2023 - photo © Jay Strausser Visuals
DelFest 2023 - photo © T Lewis
Friday crowd at DelFest 2023 - photo © Marc Shapiro

