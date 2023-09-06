Photos from Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival 2023

Dan Tyminski Band at the 51st annual Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival – photo © Frank Baker

It has become a welcome habit each Labor Day to share Frank Baker’s photographs from the Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival, held in Woodstown, NJ. Festival organizers are proud to share that this event was created at the urging of Bill Monroe and Ralph Stanley, who had been quick to recognize the success of the multi-day outdoor bluegrass events begun in the 1960s.

As is also our habit, we will spread Frank’s DVBF photojournalism over the next several days, starting with this first entry.

Full Cord at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Full Cord at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Full Cord at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Eric Langejans with Full Cord at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Brian Oberlin with Full Cord at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Eric Langejans with Full Cord at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Brian Oberlin with Full Cord at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Full Cord at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Full Cord at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Riders in the Sky at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Ranger Doug with Riders in the Sky at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Woody Paul with Riders in the Sky at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Woody Paul with Riders in the Sky at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Ranger Doug with Riders in the Sky at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Too Slim with Riders in the Sky at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Riders in the Sky at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Woody Paul with Riders in the Sky at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Too Slim with Riders in the Sky at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Too Slim with Riders in the Sky at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Too Slim with Riders in the Sky at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Ranger Doug with Riders in the Sky at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Joey Miskulin with Riders in the Sky at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Riders in the Sky at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Too Slim with Riders in the Sky at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Ranger Doug with Riders in the Sky at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Riders in the Sky at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Lonesome River Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Sammy Shelor with Lonesome River Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Mike Hartgrove with Lonesome River Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Lonesome River Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Lonesome River Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Sammy Shelor with Lonesome River Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Lonesome River Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Mike Hartgrove and Sammy Shelor with Lonesome River Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Lonesome River Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Mike Hartgrove with Lonesome River Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kameron Keller with Lonesome River Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Jesse Smathers with Lonesome River Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Adam Miller with Lonesome River Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Lonesome River Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Adam Miller with Lonesome River Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Dan Tyminski Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Dan Tyminski at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Dan Tyminski Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Maddie Denton with the Dan Tyminski Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Gaven Largent with Dan Tyminski Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Dan Tyminski at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Grace Davis with Dan Tyminski Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Dan Tyminski at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Jason Davis with Dan Tyminski Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Dan Tyminski at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Maddie Denton with the Dan Tyminski Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Harry Clark with the Dan Tyminski Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Gaven Largent with the Dan Tyminski Band at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Dan Tyminski at the 2023 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker

