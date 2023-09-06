Photos from Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival 2023

Dan Tyminski Band at the 51st annual Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival – photo © Frank Baker

It has become a welcome habit each Labor Day to share Frank Baker’s photographs from the Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival, held in Woodstown, NJ. Festival organizers are proud to share that this event was created at the urging of Bill Monroe and Ralph Stanley, who had been quick to recognize the success of the multi-day outdoor bluegrass events begun in the 1960s.

As is also our habit, we will spread Frank’s DVBF photojournalism over the next several days, starting with this first entry.