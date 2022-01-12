Photos from CBA’s 2022 Great 48 Jam festival

This past weekend the California Bluegrass Association held their 2022 edition of the normally annual Great 48 festival, an all jamming event held in Bakersfield, CA. CBA chose the site because it is located almost exactly in between San Diego and San Francisco, so that pickers and music lovers from the north and south can both make the trip.

Given COVID restrictions in California, jammers needed to be masked and observe some social distancing in the Marriott hotel where the festival was held, but Patrick Campbell, Chair of the CBA Communications Strategy Committee, found plenty of sessions to capture for this gallery of photos.

Those who made it out were delighted to be a part of the Great 48 after COVID forced cancellation last year.